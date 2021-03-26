Brett D. Kastl

March 25, 1970 - March 24, 2021

LERNA - Brett D. Kastl of Lerna, Illinois passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital, a day before his 51st birthday. Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mattoon with Father John Titus officiating. Memorials in his honor may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America and may be left at the visitation or mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Brett was born March 25, 1970 in Mattoon, Illinois, the son of Richard A. and Virginia (Protz) Kastl. He is survived by his mother, Virginia Kastl of Lerna, Illinois; a brother, Bert Kastl (Lee Ann) of Mattoon, Illinois; his sister, Beth Kastl of Charleston; a sister-in-law, Donna Kastl of Charleston; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews including a special niece, Reve Kastl of Charleston and first cousin, Darrell Cox of Ashmore, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his father, and by a brother, Bart Kastl.

Brett attended St. Mary's Catholic School in Mattoon, was a 1988 graduate of Charleston High School, and a veteran of the Illinois Army National Guard. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mattoon; a life member of the National Rifle Association (NRA); and a member of the Charleston Moose Lodge #1388 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles 3438 of Mattoon. For the past 15 years, Brett served the citizens of Coles County as a Deputy Sheriff, Correctional Officer, Field Training Officer and Firearms Instructor and was a proud member of the Coles County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 207.

Brett was an outdoorsman. As an avid fisherman annual fishing trips to Canada were always on his calendar. He also enjoyed hunting especially feral hogs in South Carolina. Brett liked to bowl and always enjoyed the camaraderie of his fellow bowlers and friends, Brian Halsey, Chris Clayton, and Justin Peterson. Brett's second home was the Indio Cigar Factory in Charleston, where he was loved and treated like family. It was there that he enjoyed relaxing with a good cigar in the company of friends. He will truly be missed by his family, coworkers, many friends, and his canine best friends, Mo and Ivy.

Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to leave condolences for Brett's family.