Carl Lee Cloyd

Dec. 19, 1941 - Dec. 12, 2021

HUMBOLDT - Carl Lee Cloyd, age 79 of Humboldt, IL passed away at 10:13 AM, Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home in Mattoon, IL.

A funeral service in his honor will be held at 3:00 PM, Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938. Reverend Derald Doughty will officiate with the assistance of Reverend Shine Doughty. A committal service will immediately follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon, IL. The visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home.

Carl was born on December 19, 1941, in Tompkinsville, KY to the late Bassie Pearl Cloyd. He was raised by his mother and his stepfather George L. Spear. He married Linda L. (Ray) Connor on August 22, 1986, in Sullivan, IL; she preceded him in death on August 2, 2021. He is survived by his stepchildren: Mark C. Connor of Taylorville, IL, Loren Connor "Penny" of Salt Lake City, UT, Kimberly L. Welsh and husband Vince of Gays, IL, Brian Connor of Trilla, IL; two brothers: Jim L. Spear of Hammond, IL, John M. Spear of Humboldt, IL; two sisters: Sue Spear of Cooks Mills, IL, Mary L. VanMatre and husband Max of Mattoon, IL; one aunt, Mary Ann Hale of Lafayette, IN; step-grandchildren: John Vincent Welsh and wife Mikayla, Victor Welsh, Caitlin Yoder and husband Lawayne, Maximillian Connor Jones, Sara Doehring, Freya Connor; two step great-grandchildren: Baylee and Brynlee Doehring; and several nieces and nephews.

Carl was a member of the Apostolic Center Church in Mattoon, IL. He was a quiet man who dedicated his life to farming and caring for the land he loved. He took great pride in watching the crops grow, and his stepchildren maturing into adulthood and having families of their own. Most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren and looked forward to family get togethers.

Carl will be remembered as an honorable man who adored his wife and loved his family.

