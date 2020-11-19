Carl James Hall, Jr.

July 19, 1940 - Nov. 18, 2020

MATTOON - Carl James Hall Jr., age 80 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 12:45 AM Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at his residence surrounded by family.

A funeral service in his honor will be held at 12:00 PM Friday, November 20, 2020 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938. Reverend John Callio will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow at Zion Hill Cemetery in Paradise Township, IL. Military Rites will be conducted by Mattoon VFW Post 4325. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the service begins.

Carl was born July 19, 1940 to the late Carl James Sr. and Ruth Minerra (Welch) Hall. He married Angela L. Frazier on June 27, 1998 in Mattoon, IL; she survives. He is also survived by five daughters: Carla J. Ebie and husband Steve of Mattoon, IL, Rhonda L. Dallas and husband Shad of Cooks Mills, IL, Jimmie J. Nichols and husband Jeff of Mattoon, IL, Jennifer R. Hall of Mattoon, IL, Brittany A. Frazier of Mattoon, IL; one brother David L. Hall Sr. and wife Mary of Mattoon, IL; one sister Sarah V. Winfield of Boca Raton, FL; ten grandchildren: Derek C. Ebie and wife Kylie of Mattoon, IL, Dusty S. Ebie and wife Hannah of Mattoon, IL, Ryan J. Hall of Champaign, IL, Taylor M. Dallas of Cooks Mills, IL, Jessica L. A. Nichols of Charleston, IL, Jared L. J. Nichols of Mattoon, IL, Cailin R. Burnett of Mattoon, IL, Jayvon Burnett of Mattoon, IL Keni Burnett of Mattoon, IL, Jazmyne Burks of Mattoon, IL; and two great-grandchildren: Raiden J. C. Ebie and Logan J. Ebie of Mattoon, IL. He was preceded in death by one sister, Micki Hall.

Carl honorably served his country in the US Navy from 1960-1964. He later retired from Consolidated Communications, as a switchman in Mattoon, IL after many dedicated years of service; he was previously employed as a painter for Home Construction in Mattoon, IL. He attended First Southern Baptist Church and was a member of the American Legion in Mattoon, IL. His hobbies included vegetable and flower gardening, assisting his wife with baking, fishing. and cheering for the Chicago Cubs. A fun-loving clown to many, portraying "C. J. the Clown" at children's parties came naturally to Carl as he enjoyed making people laugh.

He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Memorials in his honor may be made to Visiting Angels, 120 E. Section Avenue, Effingham, IL 62401; Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 620 Sea Island Road, Suite 288, St. Simons Island, GA 31522; or Lincolnland Hospice of Sarah Bush Lincoln, 1004 Health Center Dr. Mattoon, IL 61938.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in his honor or share a memory with the family.