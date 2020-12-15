Carl Ralph Lading

Oct. 25, 1931 - Dec. 13, 2020

STRASBURG - Carl Ralph Lading, age 89, passed away at home at The Villas of Holly Brook in Effingham on Sunday, December 13, 2020. His wife and dear caregivers were by his side. He was a former resident of Strasburg, IL and a lifelong farmer.

There will be a graveside service to celebrate Carl's life at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 in St. Paul Cemetery, Strasburg, IL with Rev. Joel Cluver officiating and military rites by the Strasburg American Legion Post #289. Those attending should practice safe social distancing and wear a face mask. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg, IL. Memorials may be sent in Carl's honor to the Strasburg Lions Club, P.O. Box 212, Strasburg, IL 62465 or the Strasburg American Legion Post # 289, P.O. Box 163, Strasburg, IL 62465.

Carl was born on October 25, 1931 to Otto and Sophie (Holze) Lading. He was baptized at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Strasburg, on Nov. 15, 1931 and attended St. Paul's school. He was confirmed in the faith on Sunday, March 25, 1945. He graduated from Strasburg High School with the class of 1949. He was in the United States Air Force from 1952-1956 and proudly served his country in Japan and Guam during the Korean War. He came home to farm alongside his father and then later with his wife. Carl was an avid bowler playing on the Lutheran League for many years.

He married the love of his life, D. Imogene Jackson on July 24, 1970 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Strasburg and they celebrated 50 years of marriage this past July. Imogene survives along with their niece, two nephews and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his dear parents, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Wendell and Cleo Jackson and also a brother-in-law and sister-in-law.

Carl loved life and enjoyed traveling the United States, taking many bus trips and flights. He had a great memory of boarding the Central Illinois Honor Flight to Washington DC on October 28, 2014 with his cousins. He was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Strasburg. He was a 50-year member of the Strasburg Lions Club and diligently worked at all Lions' functions. He also belonged to the Strasburg American Legion and worked at the Halloween celebrations each year. Carl and Imogene loved attending music shows at the EPC and also greatly enjoyed playing games and cards with their friends and cousins. Carl was a loyal reader of the local newspapers and so enjoyed going to Arthur for his birthday dinners.

Carl will be greatly missed by his dear wife, his loving cousins, wonderful caring neighbors, his church family and his many dear friends.

