Carl Thomas Ferguson

Feb. 1, 1914 - Oct. 22, 2020

MATTOON -

Carl Thomas Ferguson, 106, of Mattoon, formerly of Centralia passed away peacefully Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Mattoon. He was born on February 1, 1914 the son of John and Nan (Elam) Ferguson in rural Stewardson. He married Elaine Thompson, and three children were born of this union, they later divorced. He later married Zelma Reynolds and she preceded him in death.

Survivors that will hold dear memories shared with Carl include his beloved family, daughter, Carlaine Linder of Mattoon; eight grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Mr. Ferguson was preceded in death by both his parents, John and Nan Ferguson; daughters: Sandra Lawyer, and Linda Ames; two sisters: Mabel, and Maude; brother, Ralph Ferguson; and a grandchild.

Mr. Ferguson was a faithful employee of Ewing garage in Mattoon. He also shared his skills at Giffel Truck and Body in Terra Haute, IN offering them 32 years of service before his retirement. He was fond of older cars especially model T and model A cars. Carl admired the look of classic automobiles.

He was always a great storyteller and loved to tell stories of his life experiences. He was born and raised on a farm and enjoyed gardening throughout life. So, for now, as Carl would say, "So long".

Irvin Macz Funeral Home in Centralia is privileged to be assisting the family of Carl Ferguson with arrangements. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Stewardson Cemetery in Stewardson. Those in attendance are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing protocol. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Carl's honor to Peace Meal, in care of Fellowship Center in Mattoon and will be accepted for the family at Irvin Macz Funeral Home 234 South Elm St. Centralia, IL 62801. Online condolences and memories of Carl may be shared with the family by visiting www.maczfuneralhomes.com and/or on the funeral home's Facebook page.