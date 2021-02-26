Menu
Carol A. Hill
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home
520 Oak Avenue
Neoga, IL

Carol A. Hill

Sept. 25, 1948 - Feb. 19, 2021

TOLEDO - Carol A. Hill, 72 of rural Toledo formerly of Neoga and Mattoon, Illinois passed away at 11:54 AM Friday, February 19, 2021 in the Heartland Senior Living Center of Neoga, Illinois.

She was born September 25, 1948 in Mattoon, Illinois the daughter of Gerhard and Margaret (Morgan) Brand. She married Jeff L. Hill December 17, 1966 in Mattoon, Illinois. Carol was a retired Bus Driver for the Neoga Community School District in Neoga, Illinois.

Mrs. Hill leaves her husband, Jeff Hill of rural Toledo, Illinois; daughter, Denise Brammer of Illinois; three grandchildren: Frankie, Tyler and Travis Dow; nine great grandchildren and special friend, Donna Farrier. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Patty Roderick.

As per Carol's wishes Cremation Rites will be accorded and a celebration of her life will be at a later date.

Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.swengel-odell.com.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Feb. 26, 2021.
7 Entries
So sorry for your loss
Brenda Alvis
March 1, 2021
So sorry for you loss.We are thinking of you Jeff and Denise and the rest of the family.
Dick and Sandy Tipsword
February 27, 2021
Sorry to here of Carol´s passing. Prayers for you and your family. Shirley
Shirley Anderson
February 27, 2021
Jeff I am so very sorry to learn of Carol´s recent passing. I remember visiting with you both at our 50th MHS Class reunion. My heart felt love & condolences to you & your dear family!
Marsha Cochran Stewart
February 27, 2021
Rest In Peace Wishing your family the best thru this time. Prayers
Levy Mary
February 27, 2021
I'm sorry for your loss. Wishing your family the best during these sad times.
Steve Hunter
February 26, 2021
Prayers and special thoughts to Carol´s family. I have so many pleasant memories of Carol´s friendship. Her smile snd gentleness will be missed.
Mary Gover Drewek
February 26, 2021
