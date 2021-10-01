Carol Lynne Darr Janssen

Oct. 28, 1948 - Sept. 30, 2021

CASEY - Carol Lynne Darr Janssen, 72, of Casey, IL left her earthly home at 1:45 a.m., Thursday, September 30, 2021 at her home surrounded by loved ones. Carol was born on October 28, 1948 to Clifford H. Darr and Rose Erline Knecht Darr. Carol was a devoted wife to Robert Lee Janssen for fifty years.

Her memory will be cherished in the lives of husband Robert Lee Janssen, son Aaron (Leah) Janssen, daughter Amie (Jerry) Mayhall, four grandchildren Autumn (Garrett) Stephens, Dalton (Tristin) Janssen, Audrie Mayhall, Jaxon Mayhall, with two more on the way, two great-grandchildren, Emry Janssen and Eva Stephens, sister in law Jan Darr and many nephews and nieces. Carol enjoyed time with bonus children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother Rose Erline, father Clifford H., and brother Ronald Kent Darr.

Carol was a member at the First Baptist Church in Casey, IL. Carol touched many lives throughout the years. She was a loyal wife, amazing mommer jo, darn good cinnamon roll maker, surprisingly good chicken slinger, dedicated grammar police woman, totally awesome teacher, marvelous mimi, capable caterer and cook, daughter of the King, handy homework helper, Sunday school teacher, church board secretary, small group member, and member of Job's Daughters. Carol played the role of mom to many children, but all paled in comparison to Michael Robey and Buffie Icenogle Griffin.

Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church in Casey on October 6, 2021 at 10 am with burial following in the Vernon Addition Cemetery, Casey IL.

In lieu of flowers, Carol has requested that memorial donations be made to the Mayhall Adoption fund c/o Markwell Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Casey, IL 62420.

