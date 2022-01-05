Menu
Carroll "Gene" Carter
1949 - 2022
BORN
1949
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Barkley Funeral Chapel - Greenup
300 North Kentucky
Greenup, IL

Carroll "Gene" Carter

July 18, 1949 - Jan. 1, 2022

JEWETT - Carroll "Gene" Carter, 72, of Jewett, IL. passed away on January 1, 2022, at 9:00 p.m. at his residence.

The Barkley Funeral Chapel in Greenup, IL. is assisting the family with arrangements.

Gene was born on July 18, 1949, son of Silas Eugene and Mildred Louise (Morrison) Carter in Shelbyville, IL. He married Judy Pitcher on December 22, 1973, and they were married for 48 years.

Gene is survived by his wife Judy; son, Nick Carter; daughter, Keri Nicole Helton; brother, Donald (Carmen) Carter; grandchildren: Milla, Kylie, and Bailey Helton.

He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Jack (Judy) Carter and Joe (Pam) Carter.

Gene retired from Sherwin Williams where he worked for over 25 years. He loved mushroom hunting and being outside. Gene enjoyed auctions whether in person or online, Hosta plants, his cats, but above all, Gene loved his wife and family.

Memorials can be made out to either: Shriners Hospital, Tunnels to Towers Foundation, or Hospice House at Sarah Bush.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.barkleyfuneralchapels.com.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Jan. 5, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Barkley Funeral Chapel - Greenup
