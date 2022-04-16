Menu
Carter Harold Wilkey

April 9, 1923 - April 11, 2022

LOMBARD - Carter Harold Wilkey, aged 99, of Lombard, passed away peacefully Monday, April 11, 2022.

Harold was born April 9, 1923, in Maroa, IL. He served in the U.S. Army in Europe in World War II. After returning home he completed his bachelor's and master's degrees in Education from Illinois State University. He married Nadine Swinford of Windsor, IL, on June 9, 1949. Harold then taught middle school industrial arts for more than twenty years at junior high schools in Galesburg and Decatur, IL. He finished his career in education as a representative in the Midwest for school book companies including Meredith and Merrill Publishing.

Upon his retirement, he and Nadine returned to Windsor, IL, and built a home on the site of her childhood residence. During this time, he was active in the Windsor United Methodist Church and the Windsor American Legion. He enjoyed golfing, traveling the U.S. with Nadine, visiting his grandchildren, and making stained glass ornaments, figures and panels. His stained glass was always a great fundraiser at Windsor events.

Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Nadine; his parents, Carter and Etoile (Deacon) Wilkey; and his sisters: Betty Belle, Mary Katherine, Jean Etoile, and Doris Joan.

He is survived by his sons: Michael (Susan Dziedzic) Wilkey and Patrick (Diane) Wilkey; as well as his grandchildren: Benjamin (Buffy) Wilkey, Julie (Dave) Semyck, Philip (Jamie) Wilkey, Joseph (Meredith McGinley) Wilkey, Maureen (Dennis Bolus) Wilkey; and his great-grandchildren: Madison, Jackson, Charlotte, Luke, Ava, Owen, William, Ella, Connor, Evan, Grace and Dylan.

In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions can be made to Windsor Storm Memorial Library or Windsor United Methodist Church.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Harold's and Nadine's lives will be held at a later date.

For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com.



Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Apr. 16, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
