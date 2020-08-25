Charles A. Smith

July 10, 1934 - August 20, 2020

MATTOON - Charles A. Smith, 86 years young passed away on August 20, 2020 at the home of his daughter, Melissa and son-in-law, Tony surrounded by his family. Charles was born July 10, 1934 to Daniel T. and Naomi R. Smith. Charles was preceded in death his wife Harriette, his parents, a daughter Joy Hembree, grandson Jimmy Smith and a great grandson, Frank Arthur Chlupacek.

Memorial services honoring his life will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Schilling Funeral Home with Reverend John Connett officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Lincolnland Hospice Foundation or the Lake Shelbyville Habitat Alliance.