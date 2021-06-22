Christina L. "Chrissy" Little

August 8, 1965 - June 19, 2021

TRILLA - Christina L. "Chrissy" Little, 55, of Trilla, IL, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away, Saturday morning, June 19, 2021 in Decatur, IL, as the result of an automobile accident.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL, with Pastor John Curtis officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m., Saturday in the funeral home. Casual attire is requested. Burial will be in Tower Hill Cemetery, Tower Hill, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Saving Orphaned Animals Shelby County.

Chrissy was born on August 8, 1965, the daughter of Robert L. "Bob" and Bethel A. "Beth" (Thompson) Giberson. She graduated from Shelbyville High School in the Class of 1983, and went on to earn her RN degree from Lake Land College in Mattoon, IL. She recently started working as a Director of Nursing at Eastview Terrace in Sullivan, IL. Chrissy enjoyed spending time with her dogs, motorcycle riding, and crocheting.

Chrissy is survived by her son, Wade Keown (Kristy) of Shelbyville, IL; friend, Rob Wilson of Trilla, IL; father, Bob Giberson of Lakewood, IL; sister, Julie Keown (Todd) of Peoria, AZ; two grandchildren, Delaney and Wyatt Keown of Shelbyville, IL; nieces, Megan Cummins of Mt. Zion, IL, and Becca Huber (Travis) of Pocatello, ID; and honorary daughter, Kelsey Philpott (Dylan) of Trilla, IL.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Beth Giberson.

