Christina L. "Chrissy" Little
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Howe & Yockey Funeral Home
415 North Broadway Street
Shelbyville, IL

Christina L. "Chrissy" Little

August 8, 1965 - June 19, 2021

TRILLA - Christina L. "Chrissy" Little, 55, of Trilla, IL, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away, Saturday morning, June 19, 2021 in Decatur, IL, as the result of an automobile accident.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL, with Pastor John Curtis officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m., Saturday in the funeral home. Casual attire is requested. Burial will be in Tower Hill Cemetery, Tower Hill, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Saving Orphaned Animals Shelby County.

Chrissy was born on August 8, 1965, the daughter of Robert L. "Bob" and Bethel A. "Beth" (Thompson) Giberson. She graduated from Shelbyville High School in the Class of 1983, and went on to earn her RN degree from Lake Land College in Mattoon, IL. She recently started working as a Director of Nursing at Eastview Terrace in Sullivan, IL. Chrissy enjoyed spending time with her dogs, motorcycle riding, and crocheting.

Chrissy is survived by her son, Wade Keown (Kristy) of Shelbyville, IL; friend, Rob Wilson of Trilla, IL; father, Bob Giberson of Lakewood, IL; sister, Julie Keown (Todd) of Peoria, AZ; two grandchildren, Delaney and Wyatt Keown of Shelbyville, IL; nieces, Megan Cummins of Mt. Zion, IL, and Becca Huber (Travis) of Pocatello, ID; and honorary daughter, Kelsey Philpott (Dylan) of Trilla, IL.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Beth Giberson.

Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Jun. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Howe & Yockey Funeral Home
415 North Broadway Street, Shelbyville, IL
Jun
26
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Howe & Yockey Funeral Home
415 North Broadway Street, Shelbyville, IL
Jun
26
Burial
Tower Hill Cemetery
Tower Hill, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Chrissy was fun, irreverent, smart, beautiful, stubborn, kind, quick tempered yet patient, tough but soft hearted. I was so proud of her getting her RN degree. Working and going to school wasn´t easy, but her determination made it possible. Chrissy had a throaty laugh that I loved to hear and will never forget. She shared my joys and sorrows throughout the years. I feel blessed that she was part of my life for 55 years and I was always proud to tell people that she was my niece and dear friend.
Aunt Marsha
Family
June 25, 2021
You all are in our thoughts at this time. We have so many great memories of times spent with Chrissy. We always enjoyed our time spent with her.
Shawn and Bradley Rickett
Friend
June 22, 2021
