Clare Elaine Gregory

March 9, 1946 - June 25, 2021

GREENUP - Clare Elaine Gregory, of Greenup, IL, known to her family as the Queen of Frognock, died on June 25, 2021.

Memorial services will be at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday July 1, 2021 at the Barkley Funeral Chapel in Greenup, IL. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday evening. Burial will be in the Harmony Cemetery at a later date.

She was born to William "Bill" and Lucille Carr on March 9, 1946. She graduated from Cumberland High School in 1964. She owned a decorating business in Decatur before retiring and moving back to Greenup. She is survived her brothers: John (Janice) Carr of Greenup, IL, Ray (Judy) Carr of Charleston, IL, and sister, Kathy (Harry) Kracht of Decatur, IL; stepdaughter, Dawn (Dave) Sevitts of Port Washington, Wisconsin; granddaughter, Emily Deffenbaugh and six nieces and one nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Brian Carr and husbands: Richard Vanatta, Jim Deffenbaugh, and Larry Gregory.

Elaine enjoyed mushroom hunting and her flower gardens. Memorials can be made to the Greenup Public Library. Online condolences can be expressed at www.barkleyfuneralchapels.com