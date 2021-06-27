Menu
Clare Elaine Gregory
Clare Elaine Gregory

March 9, 1946 - June 25, 2021

GREENUP - Clare Elaine Gregory, of Greenup, IL, known to her family as the Queen of Frognock, died on June 25, 2021.

Memorial services will be at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday July 1, 2021 at the Barkley Funeral Chapel in Greenup, IL. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday evening. Burial will be in the Harmony Cemetery at a later date.

She was born to William "Bill" and Lucille Carr on March 9, 1946. She graduated from Cumberland High School in 1964. She owned a decorating business in Decatur before retiring and moving back to Greenup. She is survived her brothers: John (Janice) Carr of Greenup, IL, Ray (Judy) Carr of Charleston, IL, and sister, Kathy (Harry) Kracht of Decatur, IL; stepdaughter, Dawn (Dave) Sevitts of Port Washington, Wisconsin; granddaughter, Emily Deffenbaugh and six nieces and one nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Brian Carr and husbands: Richard Vanatta, Jim Deffenbaugh, and Larry Gregory.

Elaine enjoyed mushroom hunting and her flower gardens. Memorials can be made to the Greenup Public Library. Online condolences can be expressed at www.barkleyfuneralchapels.com


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Barkley Funeral Chapel Greenup
300 N Kentucky St., Greenup, IL
Jul
1
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
Barkley Funeral Chapel Greenup
300 N Kentucky St., Greenup, IL
Sorry to hear about Cousin Elaine, we always enjoyed visiting at her lovely Greenup home. She will be missed.
John and Dana Deffenbaugh
Family
June 28, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear about Elaine, she was always so friendly and kind to me.
Robin Kite
Friend
June 27, 2021
We are so sorry to hear about Elaine. She worked at our house several times and she worked at my mother's. She became a friend to all of us.
Joan Merrill
June 27, 2021
A real lady and good friend in my life.
John N Humphrey
Friend
June 27, 2021
