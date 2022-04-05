Cleda L. Dutton

July 30, 1939 - March 30, 2022

MATTOON - Cleda L. Dutton, age 82 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Sullivan Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

A funeral service in her honor will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, April 8, 2022, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938. Reverend Don Pankey will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. The visitation will be held Thursday evening, April 7, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

Cleda was born on July 30, 1939, in Mattoon, IL to the late Vern F. and Louise (Roberts) McFarland. She married Franklin "Duane" Dutton on November 11, 1960, in Mattoon, IL.

She is survived by her husband of over sixty years, Duane Dutton of Mattoon, IL; two sons: Duane "Alan" Dutton of Riverton, IL, Todd E. Dutton and significant other Kyla Cox of Humboldt, IL; four grandchildren: Holly Bardon and husband Chris of Rockford, IL, Clayton Dutton and significant other Mary Abbott of Mattoon, IL, Mika L. and Lexi S. Dutton of Mattoon, IL; four great-grandchildren: Dallas, Riley, Austin, and Oaklee. She is preceded in death by one brother, Mick McFarland: and one daughter-in-law, Gail Dutton.

Cleda was a long-time employee for General Electric in Mattoon, IL where she worked in the administrative offices before her retirement. She attended Winebrenner Memorial Church in Mattoon, IL. Known for her impressive musical skills, Cleda was often sought upon to perform at numerous churches, funerals, and weddings. She had a passion for sewing, embroidering, making purses and quilts. She even brought a sewing machine on her many travels to Branson, MO, FL, and Canada. Her trips were always taken with her constant companion, husband Duane, by her side. She was an avid sports fan, and always rooted for the Chicago Cubs.

She cherished the memories made over the years and nothing brought her more happiness than time spent with family and spoiling her grandchildren. Cleda will be missed deeply and lovingly remembered.

Please visit www.mitchelljerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with the family.