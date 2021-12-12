Menu
Connie Lou Carpenter
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home
520 Oak Avenue
Neoga, IL

Connie Lou Carpenter

Jan. 19, 1948 - Dec. 9, 2021

MARSHALL- Connie Lou Carpenter, 73 of Marshall, IL, formerly of Neoga, IL, passed away at 9:53 a.m. Thursday, December 9, 2021, in The Union Hospital in Terre Haute, IN.

She was born January 19, 1948, in Charleston, IL, the daughter of Loyal E. and Dorothy M. (Miller) Huey. Connie married David "Bucky" Carpenter September 13, 1975, in Toledo and Mr. Carpenter passed away January 4, 2020.

She was a retired Assembly Worker at the General Electric Lamp Plant in Mattoon, IL. Connie was a former member of the Mattoon Moose Club in Mattoon, IL, an avid strawberry grower, she won many awards and ribbons for her jams and jellies, and was a loyal Neoga sports fan.

Mrs. Carpenter leaves behind her nephews: Michael L. Millage (Jennifer) of Marshall, IL, and Roger A. Millage of Charleston, IL; niece, Margo Oachs of Tennessee. Connie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David Carpenter; sisters: Tanya Huey and Patricia Bennett and brother in law, Jimmy Carpenter.

Memorials are suggested to the Neoga Booster Club in Neoga, IL.

A Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in the Drummond Cemetery of Neoga Township, IL. Visitation will be December 14, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. until service time at the cemetery.

Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.swengel-odell.com.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Dec. 12, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Connie was my operator at GE. Had a lot of good laughs with her & David´s adventures. RIP Connie.
Jean Snowden
Work
December 13, 2021
