Connie L. "Nanny" Schaljo
Schilling Funeral Home
1301 Charleston Avenue
Mattoon, IL

Connie "Nanny" L. Schaljo

LERNA - Connie "Nanny" L. Schaljo, age 78, of Lerna passed away at 2:55 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Schilling Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the funeral home. The family requests those attending wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to Sarah Bush Lincoln Heart Center. For full obituary, or to express online condolences, please visit www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Schilling Funeral Home
IL
Dec
23
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Schilling Funeral Home
IL
Schilling Funeral Home
Sincere condolences to Connie´s family. She will be greatly missed.
Nancy Strong
December 29, 2020
