Curtis Lester, Jr.

CHARLESTON – Curtis Frank Lester, Jr., 94, of Charleston, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021 at SBLHC.

The funeral service honoring his life will be held at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at University Baptist Church, 2831 Whitetail Drive, Charleston, with Pastor Matt Philbrick officiating. Burial with military rites by Paul McVey V.F.W. Post #1592 and Charleston American Legion Post #93 will follow in Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the church. Memorials: University Baptist Church. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard.