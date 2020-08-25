Cynthia Denise Hager

July 21, 1959 - August 21, 2020

CHARLESTON – After a battle with a glioblastoma, Cynthia Denise Hager was in the presence of loving family when she passed away at her rural Charleston home on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the age of 61. She leaves behind her mother, Gloria D. Coultas of Beardstown, Illinois and her son, Joseph D. Hager and his fiancé Samantha Krieger of Thornton, Colorado.

Cindy was born July 21, 1959 in Beardstown, Illinois to Floyd and Gloria (Lewton) Coultas. She was driven to become a speech pathologist by her grandfather during his own time in the hospital, leading her to graduate with a Masters in Speech and Language Pathology from Western Illinois University. She served as a Speech and Language Pathologist for the Charleston School District for 20 plus years.

During 1988, Cindy gave birth to her only son, Joe, who immediately became the light of her life. Cindy was a passionate woman, driven by a love of sharing experiences with others, who often stated that it was her purpose in life to bring people together. Following the diagnosis of a glioblastoma in March of 2020, Cindy remained the brave, iron-willed, and graceful woman that those around her had come to know and love, and she carried that strength with her throughout her final months.

Cindy requested to be cremated and her ashes will be interred at the cemetery plots of her family in Berry, Illinois, as well as in multiple places on her beloved family property in Charleston. A Celebration of Life in her memory will be held on her property once large gatherings are deemed safe and appropriate so everyone can share in her love.

The family would like to thank all of Cindy's friends and tribe for their help through these trying times; Steve, the family caretaker and resident superhero; the caring staff at Sarah Bush Lincoln for their constant and attentive treatment; as well as Adams Funeral Chapel for assisting with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, Cindy's family requests that well wishers please make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in her memory. Gifts may be mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Condolences may be left for Cindy's family by visiting www.adamsfuneralchapel.com.