Dale S. Hoots

March 29, 1929 - Nov. 26, 2020

MATTOON - Dale S. Hoots, age 91 of Mattoon, IL peacefully passed away at 2:20 PM, Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his residence.

A graveside service will be held in his honor at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 at Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon, IL. Reverend Ron Dickinson will officiate. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 will preside over the services.

Dale was born on March 29, 1929 on a farm near Humboldt, IL to the late Roy and Frances (Paullin) Hoots. He married Marilyn R. Zellers on September 9, 1955. He is survived by his wife of sixty-five years, Marilyn Hoots of Mattoon, IL; and family, Suzie Wetzel and husband Norm of Mattoon, IL; Maggie Zellers and husband Larry Salus, and their son Benjamin, of Chicago, IL; Gretchen "Greta" Pehanick and husband George, of Green Valley, CA. He is preceded in death by his brother, Gene F. Hoots and sister-in-law, Betty Hoots. Dale proudly and honorably served our country in the United States Army.

He was the owner and operator of Burger King in Charleston, IL; he was also the operator of General Electric cafeteria, and retired as a realtor for Caldwell Bankers in Mattoon, IL.He was a member of The Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Cooks Mills, IL; a member of Mattoon Golf and Country Club; and a member of The Eastern Illinois University Panther Club. As an avid sports fan, Dale enjoyed much of his time on the golf course and he supported many sporting events at University of Illinois Fighting Illini, Eastern Illinois University Panthers and Lakeland College Lakers.

Memorials in Dale's honor may be made to The Salvation Army Food Pantry, 1300 Richmond Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938.

