Dale Gwinn Von Behrens

April 23, 1921 - Jan. 3, 2022

EUDORA, Kansas - Dale Gwinn Von Behrens, age 100, formerly of Mattoon, passed away on January 3, 2022 at Homestead of Eudora, in Eudora, Kansas.

He will be buried at a private family ceremony on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon, Illinois. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held in April at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Mattoon.

Dale was born on April 23, 1921 in Dorans, Illinois, in Coles County, Illinois. He was the son of Emil and Molly (Gwinn) Von Behrens. He married Janet Rebbe on September 1, 1945. She preceded him in death on November 26, 1998. Survivors include his daughter in law, Ann vonBehrens; and six grandchildren: Eric Dale vonBehrens, William Christian Warren, Jennifer Ann Warren, Michael Stephen Warren, Brent Rebbe vonBehrens II and Austin Taylor vonBehrens and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Dale was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Brent Rebbe vonBehrens. Dale served in the United States Air Force during WWII. He was a member of the 5th Army Air Force Band. When he returned from WWII, he and his wife Janet traveled with Big Bands throughout the South for a few years before returning to open his own grocery store at 8th and Broadway. Later he became an insurance agent and managed the AAA agency in Mattoon. Dale was a member of the St. John's Lutheran Church in Mattoon and a former member of the St. John's Lutheran Church Choir. He was also a former member of the Lutheran Layman's League and the Lutheran Men's Club. Dale was a member of the V.F.W. and the Lion's Club for over 60 years. He continued to play his saxophone in several local bands in both Mattoon and Charleston until he was 98 years old.

Memorial donations in his honor are suggested to St. John's Lutheran Church and School. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.