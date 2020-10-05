Darrell Lee "Butch" Fritz

Aug. 10, 1944 - Sept. 29, 2020

OAKLAND - Darrell Lee "Butch" Fritz, 76, of Oakland, was granted his Angel wings at 4:44 PM, on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital in Mattoon.

The family is graciously abiding by the COVID-19 guidelines and will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that donation's made in Butch's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.st.jude.org).

Butch was born on Aug. 10, 1944 in Monticello, the first of eight children. He was the son of Emmett and Kathryn Bowlin Fritz. He married Mary Butler Boes, on June 23, 1995 in Paris, IL. Butch is survived by his loving wife and three children: Laura Dodds and Leisa Cantrell both of Houston, Texas, and Alicia (Cody) McQueen of Oakland; four grandchildren: Ashley (Matthew) Koehler, Christina (Ken) Bridge, Abigail (Kyle) Hatcher and Austin Cantrell, and six great-grandchildren: Trace, Logan, Brecken, Cash, Peyton and Hampton. Also surviving are two sisters: Ivy Ammann of Bement, and Donna (John) Helm of Nashville, Tennessee, as well as many loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving grandmother, Ella Mae, his parents, son, John Fritz; three brothers: Jim Fritz, Leslie "Pod" Fritz and Thomas Fritz, as well as two sisters: Janet Koltveit and Pamela Fritz.

A Bement High School graduate, Butch went to work at General Cable and through the years as an auto and industrial mechanic and ran his own home improvement and remodeling business. His long-life interests included; stock car and drag racing, restoring Corvettes and was an avid Harley Davidson enthusiast. There's no doubt he's back on his '84 Harley Davidson Electra Glide in the sky! Most of all, he enjoyed the simple things in life.

Butch was a dear, sweet Soul who felt genuinely about helping others. A protective and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, he always made a point to lift others up and encourage them with life lessons. Butch was deeply spiritual and could easily identify with people from all walks of life with an open mind and heart.

