David Eugene Abel
FUNERAL HOME
Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home
520 Oak Avenue
Neoga, IL

David Eugene Abel

NEOGA - David Eugene Abel, 69, of Neoga, Illinois, passed away at 10:32 AM, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in the HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.

Memorials are suggested to the family where they will be distributed based on David's passions, c/o Todd Abel, 56 Circle Drive, Springfield, IL 62703.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 13, 2021 in the Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, Illinois. Visitation will be Saturday March 13, 2021 from 9:00 AM until service time in the funeral home. Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery of Neoga, Illinois.

For full obituary and to express online condolences go to www.swengel-odell.com.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home
Neoga, IL
