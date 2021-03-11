David Eugene Abel

NEOGA - David Eugene Abel, 69, of Neoga, Illinois, passed away at 10:32 AM, Tuesday, March 9, 2021 in the HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.

Memorials are suggested to the family where they will be distributed based on David's passions, c/o Todd Abel, 56 Circle Drive, Springfield, IL 62703.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 13, 2021 in the Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, Illinois. Visitation will be Saturday March 13, 2021 from 9:00 AM until service time in the funeral home. Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery of Neoga, Illinois.

