Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Dean Atteberry
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
1200 Wabash Ave
Mattoon, IL

David Dean Atteberry

May 9, 1944 - Jan. 8, 2022

MANCHESTER, Tennessee - David Dean Atteberry, age 77 of Manchester, TN passed away at 12:42 p.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN.

A funeral service in his honor will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, January 17, 2022, at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938. Reverend Dan Haifley will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow in Neoga Cemetery, Neoga, IL. The visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

For a full obituary please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Jan. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home
401 N Jackson Street, Tullahoma, TN
Jan
17
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
1200 Wabash Ave, Mattoon, IL
Jan
17
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
1200 Wabash Ave, Mattoon, IL
Jan
17
Service
1:00p.m.
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
1200 Wabash Ave, Mattoon, IL
Jan
17
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
1200 Wabash Ave, Mattoon, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Joyce, so sorry to hear this. Our deepest sympathy!
Warren & Donna Farrier
Other
January 15, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results