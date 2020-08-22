ARTHUR - David Joseph Conlin, 87, of Arthur, died at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Mattoon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Arcola with Father Angel Sierra officiating. Burial will follow in the Arthur Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Monday, August 20, 2020 at Shrader Funeral Home, 431 S. Vine Street, Arthur.

Dave was born January 12, 1933 in rural Arthur, the son of John Joseph and Margaret Agnes Smith Conlin. He married LaVonne "Bonnie" Bolton in Arcola on October 1, 1955, they were married for nearly 65 years.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Conlin of Arthur; three children, Cathy (Durb) Askew of Neoga; Mark (Vickie) Conlin of Arthur; Teresa (Dennis) Chamberlain of Pana; four grandchildren, Shane Janssen, Lindsay Orsi, Kristin Chamberlain, Justin Chamberlain; three great grandchildren, Kyleigh Janssen, Gage Chamberlain, Ella Orsi; brother, Phillip (Alice) Conlin of Effingham; sister-in-law, Shirley Conlin of Arthur; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents and brother, Jack.

Dave graduated from Arthur High School in 1951 and attended the University of Illinois. He then served two years in the U.S.Army.

He worked for 36 years as manager of Unity Grain, formerly known as Pierson Grain. After retirement, he continued part time in the fertilizer department with Unity Grain. He also served on the Board of Grain and Feed Association of Illinois.

Dave served on the Arthur City Council for 20 years; served as Mayor for 8 years; was a member of the Arthur Chamber of Commerce; Rotary; American Legion Post #479; was past president of the Arthur Area Economic Development Association; and was a board member of the Arthur Home.

Dave belonged to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Arcola, where he served on the Finance Committee and served as an usher for many years. He enjoyed boating for 27 years and was a member of the Illini Grants and Aids for 15 years.

Memorials are suggested to St. John' Catholic Church or Arthur Fire and Rescue.

