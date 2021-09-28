Menu
Deborah K. "Deby" Brown
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021

Deborah "Deby" K. Brown

May 31, 1950 - Sept. 25, 2021

ARCOLA - Deborah "Deby" K. Brown, 71, passed away September 25, 2021 at "The Loft" in Decatur, IL , after battling dementia for several years.

She is survived by husband of 47 years, Rusty Brown of Arcola; son, Jeremy Brown of Los Alamos, NM; daughter, Jennifer Brown of Arcola; and three grandchildren: Madelyn Dailey, Natalia Brown Quinones and Diana Quinones; sisters: Pam Schoemperlen and Lana Schiro; and brother, Richard Aldrich. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Deby was born May 31, 1950 in Holyoke, MA to Air Force Sgt. Richard and Eileen Aldrich. She has traveled many places, with North Africa and Scotland being two of her favorites. Deby loved horse back riding, her dogs, and people. She worked many years as a medical secretary at Carle in Urbana, St Mary's in Decatur, and Sarah Bush in Mattoon, retiring in 2012 from Herff Jones.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Douglas County Humane Society. A memorial service will be held at Penn Station in Arthur IL on September 30, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Memorial service
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Penn Station
Arthur, IL
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.