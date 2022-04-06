Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Delores J. Cobb
1931 - 2022
BORN
1931
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Schilling Funeral Home
1301 Charleston Avenue
Mattoon, IL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 9 2022
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Schilling Funeral Home
Send Flowers

Delores J. Cobb

July 10, 1931 - April 3, 2022

MATTOON - Delores Juanita Cobb, age 90, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 4:25 a.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Rickey Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Delores was born on July 10, 1931, in Mattoon, IL, the daughter of Avon and Amanda (Moutray) Edwards. She married Jack E. Cobb on April 29, 1950. He preceded her in death on January 5, 2004. Together, Delores and Jack were blessed with three sons: Michael (Debra) Cobb of Littleton, CO, Jack (Tammy) Cobb of Charleston, IL, and Ronald (Patti) Cobb of Augusta, ME.

Delores is survived by two brothers: Charles Edwards and David Edwards; three sisters: Mary (Don) Cordes, Barbara (David) Bosley, and Linda (Gerald) Raymer; and eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Delores was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Cobb; sisters: Norma Walsh and Geneva Cobb; and brother, Dale Edwards.

Delores was a longtime employee of Anamet Electrical, Inc. and the Mattoon Country Club. She had a big heart and loved helping others. Delores was loved by many, especially her family. She will be greatly missed.

A special thanks to the Odd Fellow Rebekah Home employees for their kindness and support. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
9
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Schilling Funeral Home
1301 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon, IL
Apr
9
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Schilling Funeral Home
1301 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Schilling Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schilling Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.