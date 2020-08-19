Menu
Dennis Garner Kessler

CHARLESTON – Dennis Garner Kessler, 79, of Charleston, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at his home. Dennis was born August 22, 1940 at La Porte, IN, son of Glen and Mary (Garner) Kessler. He married Joyce Erlene ODell, February 26, 1983 at Westminster, CO: she survives. Also surviving are their children: Melissa (Brion) Guzzino of CO, Teresa (Scott) De Lucero of FL, Erlene (Kris) Grosso of CO, Morgen (William) Kessler of CO, Xavier (Cassie) Kessler of CO, and Kenneth (Diane) Freeland of IN; four siblings: Patricia Kessler of AL, Thomas Kessler of IN, Gene Kessler of VA, David Kessler of IN. Twelve grandchildren and five great-grandchildren also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents. Dennis was a U.S. Army National Guard veteran. He attended New Mercy Worship Center. Dennis was a gifted guitar player, and always put his family first and foremost in whatever he did. A private family service will be planned. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard.


