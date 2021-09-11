Menu
Dennis Eugene Lawhorn
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021

Dennis Eugene Lawhorn

May 23, 1948 - Sept. 1, 2021

CROSSVILLE, Tennessee - Dennis Eugene Lawhorn, 73 of Crossville, TN, formerly of Neoga, IL, passed away peacefully on Sept. 1, 2021 at 1:07 a.m., at the VA Hospital, in Nashville, TN.

Born in Mattoon, IL, on May 23, 1948, to the late Glen, Sr. and Catherine (Bolen) Lawhorn. He married his beloved wife, Brenda (Lambrecht) Lawhorn, on June 6, 1997.

Dennis was preceded in death by his dear friends, Charles Otis Bradfute,and Bill and Avanelle Fiscus.

He is survived by his wife Brenda; his children: Dane (Kelley) Lawhorn, Dakota (Jenny) Lawhorn, Jason Lambrecht, Jessica (Zachary) Moore, Joey (Miranda) Wilson; grandchildren: Chase, Lex, Rider, Lexus Lawhorn, Carmen and Timberly Lawhorn, Julianne Lambrecht, Natasha Smeader, Sophia Archibald, Eli Moore, Zailynn LaBaume, Anthony Reyes, Catalina Wilson, Abel and Cooper Wilson; brothers: Glen Lawhorn, Jr., Steve (Irene) Lawhorn; sisters: Jerri (Paul) Aleshire, Donna (Ronnie) Flake, Peggy (Lyle Gray) Adams.

Denny served honorably, in the United States Army, during the Vietnam War. After leaving the military he became a diesel tech. Denny was a very adventurous person and loved traveling, which led him to seek employment driving a semi truck. He worked for Phil Hershberger, at HH Transportation Service, LLC, of Arthur, IL, where he retired.

Denny enjoyed tinkering around with things in his shed and little projects his kids and grandkids would like for him to do. He could build and fix just about anything. He was definitely a jack of all trades. He enjoyed spending quality time with his family and most importantly his grandchildren. Denny was a great story teller. Some were true and some may have been a bit exaggerated but he could always make people laugh. He will always be remembered for his quick wit, wonderful sense of humor and contagious laugh.

A Celebration of Life, will be held on, September 18, 2021, from 3:30-6:00 PM, at the VFW, in Mattoon, IL.



Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Sep. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Celebration of Life
3:30p.m. - 6:00p.m.
VFW
Mattoon, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Denny was Very Special to me & I will Miss Him Beyond Words. He Always made me laugh & smile. GOD BLESS YOU DENNY AND THANK YOU FOR BEING A PART OF MY LIFE FOR 35 YEARS AND BEING HERE FOR ME WHEN GERM(RICK CROSS) MY HUSBAND PASSED AWAY AND NOW YOU GUYS ARE TOGETHER AND FREE OF PAIN LOVE YOU DENNY
Kathryn Coker Cross
September 13, 2021
Dakota I am so sorry for your loss, hug´s and prayers
Jill Huffman
Family
September 12, 2021
