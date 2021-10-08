Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Diana Lee Scott
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schilling Funeral Home
1301 Charleston Avenue
Mattoon, IL

Diana Lee Scott

July 25, 1944 - Oct. 5, 2021

MATTOON - Diana Lee Scott, age 77, of Mattoon passed away at 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at her residence.

Private services honoring her life will take place at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Diana was born on July 25, 1944 in Mattoon, the daughter of Howard and Helen (Fugate) Crum. She married Edward Scott on January 5, 1985. He preceded her in death on August 26, 2017.

Survivors include her son, Stephen Helton (Doug Jones) of Mattoon, IL. In addition to her husband, Diana was preceded in death by her parents; stepdaughters: Lisa Scott Cole and Vickie Scott Floyd.

Diana was a member of the Moose and Eagles. She was crowned Miss Mattoon in 1962. Diana enjoyed: sewing, needlepoint, and will be remembered as a fantastic cook. She loved riding motorcycles with her husband and traveling the country together. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Schilling Funeral Home
