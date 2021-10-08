Diana Lee Scott

MATTOON - Diana Lee Scott, age 77, of Mattoon passed away at 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at her residence.

Private services honoring her life will take place at Dodge Grove Cemetery. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Diana was born on July 25, 1944 in Mattoon, the daughter of Howard and Helen (Fugate) Crum. She married Edward Scott on January 5, 1985. He preceded her in death on August 26, 2017.

Survivors include her son, Stephen Helton (Doug Jones) of Mattoon, IL. In addition to her husband, Diana was preceded in death by her parents; stepdaughters: Lisa Scott Cole and Vickie Scott Floyd.

Diana was a member of the Moose and Eagles. She was crowned Miss Mattoon in 1962. Diana enjoyed: sewing, needlepoint, and will be remembered as a fantastic cook. She loved riding motorcycles with her husband and traveling the country together. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.

