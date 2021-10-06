Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Diane Kay Hove
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Edwards Funeral Home
221 East Main Street
Arcola, IL

Diane Kay Hove

July 21, 1945 - Sept. 28, 2021

ARCOLA - Diane Kay Hove, 76, of Arcola, IL passed away at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021 at the Arcola United Methodist Church. Pastor Matt Stump will officiate. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Diane was born on July 21, 1945 in Madison, WI. She was a daughter of Arthur F. and Beatrice (Yngsdal) Hewitt. She married John William Hove on August 20, 1966 in Madison, WI. He passed away on December 18, 2018.

She is survived by two sons: Scott Hove (Stephany) of Tuscola, IL, Steve Hove of Galva, IL; one granddaughter Avery Hove of Camargo, IL; and brother-in-law, Donald Hove (C.C. Rice) of Belvidere, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Diane was a member of the Arcola United Methodist Church and the Arcola Lions Club.

Diane retired from Carle Foundation Hospital with 25 years of service. She worked alongside her husband in his winter seed corn grow out business in Florida. Her hobbies over the years included square dancing, sewing, garage saling and looking forward to the annual trip to the Paducah Quilt Show.

Memorials may be made to the Arcola United Methodist Church.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Arcola United Methodist Church
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Edwards Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Edwards Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Diane was the daughter of one of our favorite aunts, Bea, and was always a kind, considerate person. I am sure she added love to any environment she was in.
Roger Freed and Brian Fieldhouse
October 7, 2021
Diane was always a dear cousin and the one I was closest to as a child. I am sure she will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Roger L Freed
Family
October 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results