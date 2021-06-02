Diane Smith

BRANDON, Florida - Diane Smith, 88, of Brandon, Florida, passed peacefully into the loving arms of God on Friday, February 19, 2021, under the care of Lifepath Hospice.

A memorial service in her honor will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church, 10 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon, Illinois, 61938; Pastor Matthew Froeschle will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, Illinois 61938 is in charge of services.

For a full obituary please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome.