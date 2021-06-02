Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Diane Smith
FUNERAL HOME
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
1200 Wabash Ave
Mattoon, IL

Diane Smith

BRANDON, Florida - Diane Smith, 88, of Brandon, Florida, passed peacefully into the loving arms of God on Friday, February 19, 2021, under the care of Lifepath Hospice.

A memorial service in her honor will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church, 10 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon, Illinois, 61938; Pastor Matthew Froeschle will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, Illinois 61938 is in charge of services.

For a full obituary please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Jun. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
10 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon, IL
Jun
12
Committal
Rest Haven Memorial Gardens
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.