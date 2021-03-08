Menu
Don Eugene Edgington

May 31, 1928 - Feb. 23, 2021

LAS VEGAS, NV - Don Eugene Edgington from Las Vegas, Nevada, formerly from Charleston, Illinois, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise, and a son, Christopher Lee.

He is survived by three children: Rodney Edgington (Sandy), Trena Pearson (Dave) and Jana Buckley (Kevin); nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; one brother, Larry Edgington (Margaret) of MI and one sister, Norma Martin, of IL.

Don served in the US Army and was a member of the VFW, IBEW and Moose Lodge. He retired from Illinois Consolidated Telephone Company after 25 years. He and Louise then moved to Las Vegas where he enjoyed using his skills of creative handyman work.

His love of family and the outdoors was shown at family reunions and camping with the kids, grandkids and friends. His passion for clocks was evident in his home and lavished that passion on his children. He had a gregarious nature, a friend to many and could strike a conversation with just about anyone.

He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Mattoon prior to moving to Las Vegas and transferred his membership to First Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. His regular Bible readings and church attendance brought him comfort.

He had a great sense of humor and could always tell a good story with a big laugh. He enjoyed life and will be missed by all who knew him.



Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Mar. 8, 2021.
Trena and family, Sorry to hear about your dad's passing. May you feel peace and love at this time!
Elizabeth G Slifer
March 14, 2021
