Donald D. "Donnie" Wallace

July 26, 1941 - Sept. 29, 2020

STRASBURG - Donald D. "Donnie" Wallace, 79, of Strasburg, IL passed away at 4:31 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in his residence.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Windsor Cemetery, Windsor, IL with Rev. Joel Cluver officiating and military rites by Strasburg American Legion Post #289. Visitation will be from 9:00-10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Strasburg, IL. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg, IL. Memorials may be given to the Strasburg American Legion Post #289, Strasburg Fire Department, or St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Donnie was born on July 26, 1941 in Windsor, IL, the son of Clyde Everett and Carolyn Emma (Lenz) Wallace. He was a graduate of Stewardson-Strasburg High School in the class of 1959. Donnie was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during the Vietnam War. He married Patricia Lynn Keller on January 27, 1968. Donnie worked as a machinist and later as a supervisor at Anaconda/Anamet in Mattoon, IL. He was a member of the Strasburg American Legion Post #289, Strasburg Fire Department, and St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Strasburg, IL, where he taught Sunday school for many years. Donnie coached the Strasburg American Legion Baseball Team for over 20 years and was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Donnie is survived by his wife, Patricia; son, Rick Wallace of Strasburg, IL; daughter, Kimberly Storm (Brad) of Lakewood, IL; granddaughters, Emmalee Storm and Ella Storm; sisters, Nancy Hill (Tim) of Collinsville, IL and Maxine Wallace of Stewardson, IL; honorary daughters, Ashley Boldt-Sherrill (Phil) of Edwardsville, IL, and Cassie Boldt-Schultheis (Rich) of Ottawa, KS; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Wallace; and sisters, Carole Miller, and Janet Wallace.

