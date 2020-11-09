Menu
Donald Lee "Duck" Lane

NEOGA - Donald Lee "Duck" Lane, 76, of Neoga, Illinois passed away Friday November 6, 2020 in his residence.

Memorials are suggested to the Neoga Booster Club c/o Shari Roy, 958 Embassy Mattoon, Illinois 61938.

A Private Family Graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Neoga Memorial Cemetery in Neoga, Illinois. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until service time at the cemetery.

The Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home of Neoga, IL is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.swengel-odell.com


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Nov. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home
