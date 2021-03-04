Donald Przygoda

Oct. 20, 1964 - Mar. 2, 2021

CHARLESTON – Donald Przygoda, age 56, of Charleston, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Visitation will be from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston with a funeral service immediately following at 4:00 p.m. A Committal Service and burial will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021 at Fairland Cemetery near Villa Grove, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his honor may be given to Arbor Rose or to Operation Smile and left at the visitation/service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Don was born October 20, 1964 in Pinckneyville, Illinois to Ralph and Regina (Jozwiak) Przygoda. He is survived by his wife, Megan (Proctor) Pryzgoda; four sons: Gabe (Katie), Isaac (Bailey), Noah (Skyler) and Sam (Malina); two grandchildren with a third expected in June; nine of his ten siblings and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.

