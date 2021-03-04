Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donald Przygoda
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams Funeral Chapel - Charleston
2330 Shawnee Dr.
Charleston, IL

Donald Przygoda

Oct. 20, 1964 - Mar. 2, 2021

CHARLESTON – Donald Przygoda, age 56, of Charleston, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Visitation will be from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston with a funeral service immediately following at 4:00 p.m. A Committal Service and burial will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021 at Fairland Cemetery near Villa Grove, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his honor may be given to Arbor Rose or to Operation Smile and left at the visitation/service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Don was born October 20, 1964 in Pinckneyville, Illinois to Ralph and Regina (Jozwiak) Przygoda. He is survived by his wife, Megan (Proctor) Pryzgoda; four sons: Gabe (Katie), Isaac (Bailey), Noah (Skyler) and Sam (Malina); two grandchildren with a third expected in June; nine of his ten siblings and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.

Visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view more of Don's life story or to leave condolences for his family.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Mar. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Adams Funeral Chapel - Charleston
2330 Shawnee Dr. , Charleston, IL
Mar
6
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Adams Funeral Chapel - Charleston
2330 Shawnee Dr. , Charleston, IL
Mar
8
Committal
1:00p.m.
Fairland Cemetery
Villa Grove, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Adams Funeral Chapel - Charleston
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Megan and Family, So very saddened to hear this. Your family is in our prayers and we offer our sincere sympathy. May Don rest in God's loving arms.
Mary Lynn and Con Whalen
March 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results