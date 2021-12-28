Donald Beardsley Shepard, II

Jan. 3, 1949 - Dec. 22, 2021

CHAMPAIGN - Donald Beardsley Shepard, II, age 72 of Champaign, IL, and formerly of Mattoon, IL, passed away peacefully at 3:00 a.m., December 22, 2021, at Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital in Rochester, MI.

Private family services will be held in his honor Thursday, December 30, 2021, with burial at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Mattoon, IL. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Don was born in Mattoon on January 3, 1949, to the late Donald and Dorothy (Smith) Shepard. He married Dianne (Aceto) Shepard November 25, 1972.

He is survived by his wife, Dianne; three children: Donald Beardsley Shepard, III (Natalie Clay) of Calhoun, LA, Erin Law (Eric) of Sugar Land, TX, and Lindsay Abdulahad (Martin) of Rochester Hills, MI; and seven grandchildren: Savanna Shepard, Cati Law, Cari Law, Sadie Law, Rose Law, Martin Jr. Abdulahad, and Harold Abdulahad. He is also survived by his two brothers: Richard S. Shepard (Millie) of Mattoon, and Thomas R. Shepard (Mark Morton) of New York City, NY.

Don enjoyed music and loved playing the piano and organ. He owned and operated Shepard Music Mart in Mattoon. Don loved to travel, especially with or to visit his family. Don and Dianne set an early precedent for family time and vacations, first with weekends and summers at Lake Mattoon, and later, on road trips to Florida and other destinations around the US. Later, they often traveled with close friends. In his lifetime, Don visited most of the United States and a number of European countries. Don was devoted to his family and was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He and Dianne valued education, funding the undergraduate degrees of all three of their children and encouraging them in their graduate studies. Don had a special gift for making his grandchildren laugh. He will be greatly missed by his family as they continue his legacy of family, travel, faith, education, and laughter.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his honor may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (https://www.jdrf.org/donate/ or (800) 533-2873), a cause close to Don's heart as a type-I diabetic since 10-years-old.