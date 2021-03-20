Menu
Donald George VanDusen
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harper-Swickard Funeral Home
720 Monroe Avenue
Charleston, IL

Donald George Van Dusen

Sept. 10, 1946 - March 16, 2021

CHARLESTON - Donald George Van Dusen, 74, of rural Charleston, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at his home.

Donald was born September 10, 1946 in Elgin, Illinois, son of Donald I. and Marion (Struckman) Van Dusen. He is survived by his sister Carol Van Dusen of Mundelein, IL; and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Don graduated Elgin High School in 1964, and attended Elgin Community College for two years. He served in the Army in Vietnam as a Medic from 1968 to 1970. Upon returning to the States, he enrolled at Eastern Illinois University and graduated with a Master's degree. Don served as a Graduate Assistant in Math and Computers, and later became an instructor for the University, covering Sabbaticals for other instructors, or just when they needed him to teach a course, for many years. Professors would invite Don to come into Business classes to share insights about opening their own businesses and his experiences.

Don opened Charleston Custom Cycle in 1975. He rode his Harley's all over the United States. He loved his dogs, enjoyed reading, and treasured his time outdoors on his twenty-five acres. Life will not be nearly as interesting without V.D. in it.

A celebration of his life will be scheduled in the summer for family and friends.

Arrangements: Harper-Swickard Funeral Home.



Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Mar. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Harper-Swickard Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Loved this man and admired the true spirit and man that he was. Glad we got to meet up one more time. Love and respect
Jamie Harris
Family
May 20, 2021
I met Don through Aermacchi motorcycles and met him at the Davenport,IA swap meet. I remember the year that Don brought a bunch of Aermacchi parts to Davenport in the back of his pickup and it rained real hard at night and soaked all the packages. He didn´t seem to be too worried about it. I am also a Vietnam veteran and he will be missed. RIP Don
Mike Boyd
March 26, 2021
We had a lot of smiles along the miles that we rode together. We've come to the fork in the road now. Happy Trails Brother
Jim Knucklehead Galbreath
March 24, 2021
Will miss his encyclopedic knowledge of all things Harley. Ride Free!
Doug "Animal" Eveland
March 22, 2021
Gonna miss you VD but we will see each other again, someday.
Doug Bowlin
March 21, 2021
I was not that close to Don but stopped at the shop a couple of times each summer for the last 25 years or so. We talked about motorcycle trips or Vietnam and I usually got my oil & filters from him. I was actually waiting for the weather to warm before stopping by again. From my experience, Don was a grand & interesting person and seemed genuinely concerned with what we were discussing. Am so sorry to hear of his passing, it sounds as though he was much loved by his friends and family.
rob smith
March 21, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of Dons passing. I dated Don in the 70s when he lived in the upstairs apartment. I remember taking a bike up those stairs to work on it. The older lady that lived downstairs Milly always kept an eye on us. VD will be missed by many.
DENISE Fults PIATT
March 20, 2021
So sorry to hear of Don's passing. We will miss him coming into the clinic!
Christine Stone
March 20, 2021
