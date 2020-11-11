Donna K. McGee

Oct. 14, 1935 - Nov. 7, 2020

MATTOON - Donna K. McGee, age 85, of Mattoon passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana, IL.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Don Pankey officiating. Burial will take place a later date. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service on Thursday.

Donna was born on October 14, 1935 in Oscaloosa Township in Clay County, IL the daughter of Kenneth and Maxine (Meyers) Smith. She married Robert H. McGee. He preceded her in death in 2000.

Survivors include her sons: Michael (Frances) McGee of Shelbyville, IL, Carl (Yukiko) McGee of Tullahoma, TN, Robert "Craig" McGee of Mattoon, IL; sister, Judy Souers of Effingham, IL, Joy (Dean) Byers; brother, Doyle (Susan) Smith of Tulsa, OK; grandchildren: Todd McGee of Pinkneyville, IL, Bruce (Sara) McGee of Murfreesboro, TN, Elly N. McGee of St. Louis, MO, Lisa J. McGee of Manchester, TN and Corey Humes of Tuscola, IL.

In addition to her husband, Donna was preceded in death by her parents; sons, David E. McGee, Mark L. McGee, and Nicholas S. McGee; sister, Ann Herrick; brother-in-law, Jack Souers.

Memorial donations in her honor are suggested to the Coles County Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.