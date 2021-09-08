Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Donna Gail Sherman
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schilling Funeral Home
1301 Charleston Avenue
Mattoon, IL

Donna Gail Sherman

Jan. 25, 1945 - Sept. 3, 2021

NEOGA - Donna Gail Sherman, age 76, of Neoga passed away at 11:56 a.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021.

Cremation was requested and burial services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Zion Hill Cemetery. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Donna was born on January 25, 1945 in Springfield, IL the daughter of Dr. William C. and Glenice (Becker) Gibson.

Donna is a 1963 graduate of Mattoon High School and attended Colorado Women's College and Eastern Illinois University. On August 25, 1973 she married Richard Sherman of Mattoon, who passed away in 2015. Donna was employed at Lake Land College for 54 years where she was book store manager for a majority of those years.

Survivors include her mother Glenice Gibson; brother, William L. (Vickie) Gibson of Neoga, IL; sisters: Christine (Chuck) Claybaugh of Neoga, IL, Sharon (Richard) Seppa of Astoria, OR; nephew, William C. (Jamey) Gibson of Mattoon, IL; niece, Ellise (Travis) Haskett of Neoga, IL; grand nephews, Milo, Gus and Vincent Gibson all of Mattoon, IL and Rocco Haskett from Neoga IL. Donna was preceded in death by her father.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Burial
10:30a.m.
Zion Hill Cemetery
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Schilling Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schilling Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My heart goes out to her family. I´ve known her for 6 yrs. when her husband Dick was alive I was his caregiver from June to Dec. I mainly took care of Dick but I also would help and take care of Donnas legs and other needs if needed. They both were so sweet, kind and loving ppl. They were both one of a kind. R. I. P. Donna. Tell Dick hello for me. Miss ya both.
Doris Brown
Friend
September 10, 2021
I worked with Donna many years at Lake Land College. She was a people person. Funny, witty, kind, and always had a smile. She was one of the good ones. Sympathies to the family.
Debbie Hines
Work
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results