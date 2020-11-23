Doris Dolson

Sept. 12, 1929 - Nov. 19, 2020

MARSHALL -

Doris Dolson, 91, died November 19, 2020, at Willowbrook Assisted Care in Marshall, IL. She was born September 12, 1929, in rural West York, IL, the daughter of Harris and Zelpha (Clements) McCrory, both of whom preceded her in death. She married Ernest "Gene" Dolson on June 6, 1948, and he preceded her in death on April 14, 1997. She was also preceded in death by her son, Carl Lenn Dolson; by her sisters, Mary Crabtree, Velda Griffith, and Myrtle Beabout; and by her brothers, Noble McCrory, Robert McCrory, Chauncy McCrory, and Jim McCrory.

She is survived by her sons: Steve and Anita Dolson (West Union), David and Bonnie Dolson (Beaver Creek, OH), Mark and Cathy Dolson (Morro Bay, CA), and daughter-in-law, Marsha Dolson (Indianapolis, IN); by her grandchildren and their spouses: Jennifer and Will Ferguson, Evan and Rebekah Dolson, Matthew Dolson, Mike Dolson, Megan and Jordan Moir, Alex Dolson, Chris and Nicole Dolson, and Stacy Dolson; and 11 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

When she wasn't raising her family, she worked as a teller / bookkeeper / secretary for 1st National Bank in Robinson, Moore Farm Buildings in Charleston, IL, City of Charleston, IL, and Larson, Woodyard, and Henson CPA's. She spent hours cooking and baking (especially cookies) and was a dedicated quilter. When she lived in Charleston, IL she was a member of the University Baptist Church but since then has been a long time member of West Union First Baptist Church and enjoyed being a part of the women's mission group.

Private family services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24th at the Prust Hosch Funeral Home in West Union with Bro. Will Ferguson officiating. Doris' family would like to invite the public to view the live stream of her service on either Goodwine Funeral Homes' Facebook page or by going to https://www.goodwinefuneralhomes.com/live-stream/live-stream.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to either the "West Union First Baptist Church Women's Mission Group" or to the "West Union District Library".

Doris will be laid to rest in the York Cemetery.