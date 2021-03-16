Menu
Dorothy Ellen Bohn
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schilling Funeral Home
1301 Charleston Avenue
Mattoon, IL

Dorothy Ellen Bohn

Sept. 11, 1934 - March 12, 2021

MOUNT VERNON - Dorothy Ellen Bohn, age 86, of Mt. Vernon, Illinois (formerly of Mattoon, Illinois) went home to her Lord on Friday afternoon, March 12, 2021 at Lavender Ridge Memory Care Center in Mt. Vernon.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday March 17, 2021 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Webber officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery in Mt. Vernon, IL. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday.

Dorothy was born on September 11, 1934 in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, the daughter of Carl and Marie (Duscharme) Goddard. She married Garry Gene Minor and from this marriage four children were born- Mark Minor, David Minor, Bruce Minor and Scott Minor. After Gene's death, Dorothy married Rev. William Bohn. Rev. Bohn proceeded her in death.

Dorothy was a compassionate, hardworking lady who poured her life into her family, her community and her service for her Lord. She enjoyed her family, her grandchildren, the children she served in her job as a bus aide for special education children and a cafeteria worker for the Mattoon School district -- working until she retired at 75 years of age. Dorothy was an active part of the American Baptist Women and loved her church family at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Cooks, Mills, Illinois. She enjoyed dining out with friends and family, rummage sales and celebrating special days such as the birthdays of her grandchildren and friends.

Mrs. Bohn leaves behind a large and thankful family including sons: Mark Minor, David Minor, Bruce Minor, Scott Minor and Don Kriesel (Don, wife June and family were a huge part of taking care of and "being there" for Dorothy throughout her years in Mattoon); step daughter June (Jeff) Cohoon; step son Eugene Bohn; sisters: Doris Hill, Wanda Hatfield; and brother Don Goddard; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and a brand new great great grandchild. Mrs. Bohn was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Minor; husband William Bohn; step-daughters: Shirley Weese, Alice Daugherty, Linda Ridener; and step-sons: William (Billy) Bohn and John Bohn; and two sisters: Pauline Carroll and Phyllis Campbell.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 14447 Cooks Mill Road, Humboldt, Illinois 61931. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Schilling Funeral Home
1301 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon, IL
Mar
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Schilling Funeral Home
1301 Charleston Avenue, Mattoon, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Schilling Funeral Home
