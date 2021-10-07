Menu
Edgar Eugene "Ed" Bunyard
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
1200 Wabash Ave
Mattoon, IL

Edgar "Ed" Eugene Bunyard

June 8, 1956 - Oct. 4, 2021

MATTOON - Edgar "Ed" Eugene Bunyard, age 65 of Mattoon, IL, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021 surrounded by his loved ones in Shelbyville, IL.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.

Ed was born on June 8, 1956, in Mattoon, IL to the late Raymond J. and Dorothy A. (Mills) Bunyard. He is survived by his devoted daughter, Micah Rader, and her significant other Chad of Shelbyville, IL; two granddaughters: Taylor and Adrianne; two sisters: Rosemary Little and husband John of Neoga, IL, Tina Hesse and husband Tom of Mattoon, IL; one brother, Doug Bunyard of Mattoon, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

Ed was longtime employee of RR Donnelly in Mattoon, IL, for forty-two years as a binder operator. He had a strong passion for fishing, camping, and hunting. An avid sports fan, Ed enjoyed watching college football and rooting for the Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed his walks on the trails with his constant canine companions: Boone, Phoenix, Rip, and Bear.

Ed was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many. He was devoted to his family and happiest when surrounded by family and friends. He will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered.

Memorials in his honor may be made to Sarah Bush Regional Cancer Center, 1000 Health Center Drive, Mattoon, IL 61938.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.comitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in his honor or share a memory with the family.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Oct. 7, 2021.
I had the privilege of meeting Ed years ago, and truly enjoyed the friend ship we shared. After his moving I lost track of him. I am truly saddened be his passing.
Dale Combs
Friend
October 7, 2021
