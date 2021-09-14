Menu
Dr. Edward McCrory Corley
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams Funeral Chapel - Charleston
2330 Shawnee Dr.
Charleston, IL

Dr. Edward McCrory Corley

Jan. 11, 1935 - Feb. 11, 2021

CHARLESTON – The Memorial Service for Dr. Edward McCrory Corley will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church, 311 7th Street in Charleston.

The church welcomes those who wish to view photos, sign the guest registry, or leave memories from 10:15 a.m. until service time. A Private Inurnment will be at Mound Cemetery in Charleston following the service. The memorial service will be also be streamed on https://www.facebook.com/charlestonpcusa.

Charitable gifts in Mac's memory may be made to the EIU Foundation – Edward and Barbara Corley Economics Scholarship, the Cheley/Children's Hospital Burn Camp located in Estes Park, CO, or to Cornerstone Christian Academy. Gifts may be mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Visitation
10:15a.m. - 11:00a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
311 7th Street, Charleston, IL
Sep
18
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
311 7th Street, Charleston, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Barbara and Family, I was so sorry to hear of Ed´s death. My husband Russ always thought so much of him. The guys spent time at Lincoln Gardens (formerly Wranglers) drinking coffee, and swapping stories. Mac worked many EIU track meets with the guys as I remember. My sympathy on the loss of your Husband and Father.
Jan Fischer
October 17, 2021
Mac was very kind to take care of our favorite Economic Professor Ray Plath in his later years
Bud Sanders
September 21, 2021
My father built you parents house and thought the world of your dad. I met your dad when he would go to cross country meets to watch his kids run. I always enjoyed be around him. His smiles and laughter would always make my day go better.
Dan Niles
Other
September 14, 2021
