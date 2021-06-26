Menu
Edwin Dale Buxton
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams Funeral Chapel - Charleston
2330 Shawnee Dr.
Charleston, IL

Edwin Dale Buxton

July 7, 1936 - Dec. 15, 2020

CHARLESTON – Family and friends are invited to gather on Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. to celebrate the life of Edwin Dale Buxton who passed away on December 15, 2020.

The celebration will be held at the Buxton home located at 25 Kickapoo Place, south of Charleston, and will include music, presentations, and a dinner and dessert buffet.

RSVP's are not required, but would be appreciated and may be made to Ed's daughter, Robin Tyner at [email protected] or by calling 757-635-7134.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Jun. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Memorial Gathering
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Buxton home
25 Kickapoo Place, south of Charleston, IL
Jul
1
Celebration of Life
Buxton home
25 Kickapoo Place, south of Charleston, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Adams Funeral Chapel - Charleston
