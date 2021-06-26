Edwin Dale Buxton

July 7, 1936 - Dec. 15, 2020

CHARLESTON – Family and friends are invited to gather on Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. to celebrate the life of Edwin Dale Buxton who passed away on December 15, 2020.

The celebration will be held at the Buxton home located at 25 Kickapoo Place, south of Charleston, and will include music, presentations, and a dinner and dessert buffet.

RSVP's are not required, but would be appreciated and may be made to Ed's daughter, Robin Tyner at [email protected] or by calling 757-635-7134.