CHARLESTON – Edwin Dale Buxton, age 84, of Charleston, Illinois, passed away while at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until noon on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston. Those attending are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. A Committal Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Mackville Cemetery in Atwood, Illinois. A service celebrating Ed's life will be held on what would have been his 85th birthday, July 1, 2021.

In lieu of flowers memorials in his honor may be donated to local veteran's organizations. Gifts may be mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Ed was born July 1, 1936 in Pierson Station, Illinois, a son of the late Wilbur and Ethel (Riddle) Buxton. He attended Lovington High School and graduated from Oakland High School. He furthered his education at Eastern Illinois University, in the very first class of EIU's pre-engineering program; a joint venture with the University of Illinois. Ed completed his formal education at the U of I, attaining a bachelors of science degree in civil engineering. In 1969 Ed founded his own engineering firm, E D Buxton & Associates where he worked as a civil engineer and land surveyor. He was also employed as Charleston City Engineer from 1971–1974.

Ed and Marilyn Samsa were married on January 4, 1965 in Charleston by Reverend Ray Allen. Together they had three children: Robin Dale Tyner of Exeter, NH, Tammy Dale Merrell of Bradenton, FL, and Edwin Dale Buxton, II of Charleston, along with four grandchildren: Jasper and Luke Tyner, Kelsey Buxton and Mia Merrell. Ed is also survived by the mother of his children, Marilyn Buxton of FL; a brother, Duane (Audrey) Buxton of Decatur, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Paul Mark Tyner and Jock Christian Merrell; three brothers: Wilbur, Samuel and Steve Buxton; a sister, Joan O'Bryan; and his partner, Jerri Davis.

Ed was a long-time member of the former First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), located on the corner of Fourth and Jackson Streets in Charleston, and was instrumental in the design of its educational wing. He was a founding and charter member of Old State Road Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and a member of the Charleston American Legion Post #93, having served in the Illinois Army National Guard.

Ed was a visionary engineer and developer. He designed and built the first pyramid home in the United States, and multiple central IL roads (including Rt #16 from Charleston to Mattoon). He designed several commercial facilities including the Schrock Cabinet Plant in Arthur, IL, and multiple residential developments in the Charleston area. Committed to the rural populations of east-central IL, he founded the Embarras Area Water District, providing quality water to rural residents in Douglas, Coles, and Cumberland counties.

Ed was a standout athlete in football, basketball, and baseball. He coached many of his children's teams and was an award-winning coach for several youth and young-adult athletic teams. Ed also served as the assistant coach for the Arcola High School Purple Riders baseball team. He was an avid fan of St. Louis Cardinals baseball and Chicago Bears football.

Ed enjoyed nature, wildlife, and farming, and loved viewing and surveying the land from the sky as a private pilot. Ed loved his family dearly. He was a wonderful father who always took an interest in his children, and he cherished his role as a grandfather. He modelled honesty, loyalty, and uncompromising integrity, and demonstrated a superior work ethic. Ed was dearly loved, immensely respected, and will forever be missed by his family and friends.

