Eileen T. Simon
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
1200 Wabash Ave
Mattoon, IL

Eileen T. Simon

Mar. 2, 1927 - Sept. 12, 2021

MATTOON - Eileen T. Simon, age 94 of Mattoon, IL passed away at 10:03 PM, Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

A service and inurnment will take place at a later date at Saint Mary's Cemetery of Winona, in Winona, MN. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of arrangements.

Eileen was born on March 2, 1927, in Winona, MN, the daughter of the late Harry and Louise (Lewinski) Satka. She married Robert E. Simon on June 18, 1949, in Gary, IN; he preceded her in death on June 2, 2009. She is survived by five children: Gail Furgason and husband David of Park Forest, IL, Tim Simon and wife Michelle of Naperville, IL, Barb Simon of Park Forest, IL, Beth Crabtree and husband Michael of Tacoma, WA, Robert Simon and wife Eva of Elk Grove, CA; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one brother, John Satka of Crown Point, IN. She is preceded in death by her brother, Richard Satka; and sister, Mary Keyes.

Eileen was a devout member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mattoon, IL and active in Daughters of Isabella organization. A true selfless individual, Eileen volunteered at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center Guild and Lincolnland Hospice for many years.

She was the Fighting Illini's biggest fan and enjoyed rooting for The University of Illinois sports teams. On Friday's, Eileen looked forward to food and fellowship with her ladies' lunch group. She will be remembered as a good-hearted woman and loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Memorials in her honor may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 320 North 21st Street, Mattoon, IL 61938.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with the family.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Sep. 15, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd..
Ours sincerest sympathies to Eileen´s family. We have known her for many, many years because of her involvement in community affairs and her membership and ours to the Immaculate Conception Church. Being a high school teacher, I taught several of her children. Also, the Simon family was faithful customers of the Apothecary, my husband´s pharmacy, and later at Walgreens, where he was a pharmacist. Furthermore, we enjoyed being with Bob and Eileen at the Knights of Columbus functions, where we had fun times and made lasting memories. One Sunday after Mass, we were talking with Eileen; and, she said that Bob had wanted his ashes strewn over the Hawaiian Islands. However, she told us that he would have to settle for the Pacific Coast of California. This made a lasting impression on Ed and me because she knew that she couldn´t get to Hawaii, but she did go as far as the California coast with his cremains and sprinkled them in the ocean. Maybe, she was hoping that some of Bob´s ashes would wash ashore on one of the Hawaiian Islands. Eileen was a very devoted, congenial and loving wife as well as mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Our cherished memories of her will be a comfort for us as your memories of Eileen will be for you. Peace in Christ Ed and Lynn Neal
Ed and Lynn Neal
Friend
September 19, 2021
I certainly loved Mrs. Simon. I knew her the last year of her life, and she was such a delight to be around. I will miss her greatly! My condolences and thoughts and prayers to her family.
Janice Kempe
September 15, 2021
