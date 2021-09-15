Eli Foster, Jr.

Dec. 9, 1925 - Sept. 8, 2021

MATTOON - Eli Foster, Jr., age 95, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 10:14 AM, Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at his daughter's residence in Mattoon, IL.

A funeral service in his honor will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Dodge Grove Cemetery, in Mattoon, IL. Reverend Marlon Williams, Sr. will officiate. A visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 9:45 AM at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938.

Mr. Foster was born on December 9, 1925, to the late Eli Sr. and Mattie (Collins) Foster. He married Nellie Mae Drayton on October 26, 1947, in Edwards, MS; she preceded him in death on March 18, 2017. He is survived by one son, James E. Williams and wife Clarice of Birmingham, AL; one daughter, Yvonne Steward and husband John Sr. of Mattoon, IL; ten grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and thirteen great-great-grandchildren; seven sisters: Mattie Taylor, Mae Thompson, Beulah Johnson, Clara Nickerson, Margret Washington, Rena Foster, and Linda Foster. He was preceded in death by one great-great-grandson, and seven brothers: KC, Lee Authur, Rayfield, Willie Dale, Robert James, John Sr., and Russell Foster.

A longtime and faithful member of Second Missionary Baptist Church, in Mattoon, IL, Mr. Foster served as a deacon. Sadly, with his health declining, his attendance became less frequent over the past couple years. Eli was employed at the Illinois Central Gulf Railroad as laborer for numerous years. Always a hard worker, Mr. Foster strived to meet the needs of every family member. He had a passion for vegetable gardening and took great pride in his garden, and his produce fed his family, friends, and neighbors. He enjoyed WWE Sunday Night Smackdown while eating his favorite pizza. However, hours spent on the "nosey porch" with his wife and co-pilot, Nellie Mae, were the times he treasured greatly. The family feels at peace knowing they are together again in heaven. Mr. Foster will be fondly remembered for his love and devotion to family.

