Journal Gazette & Times-Courier
Journal Gazette & Times-Courier Homepage
Elizabeth Nadine "Betty" Sehi
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
1200 Wabash Ave
Mattoon, IL

Elizabeth "Betty" Nadine Sehi

Sept. 25, 1933 - June 28, 2021

LAGUNA WOODS, California - Elizabeth "Betty" Nadine Sehi of Laguna Woods, CA formerly of Mattoon, IL passed away Monday, June 28, 2021, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

A funeral mass in her honor will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, July 2, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 320 N. 21st Street, Mattoon, IL 61938. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.

Betty was born September 25, 1933, in Mattoon, IL to the late Henry Conrad and Josephine Cornelius (Lanus) Stuckey. She married Carl Eugene Sehi on November 7, 1953, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Montrose, IL; he preceded her in death January 24, 2008.

She is survived by four daughters: Joyce Spear of Laguna Niguel, CA, Kimberly Tillery of Cave Creek, AZ, Julie LaBarbera and husband Phil of Alamo, CA, Shirley Schmieder and husband Marty of Niceville, FL; one son, Jeffrey Sehi and wife Michele of Yorba Linda, CA; eleven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren with two on the way. She was preceded in death by one son, Mark Sehi; one daughter, Colette Sehi; five brothers; seven sisters; and one son-in-law, Roy Spear.

Betty was employed by FTR Fasteners in Santa Fe Springs as an Administrative Assistant. She was a devout member of Saint Nicholas Church in Laguna Woods, CA, where she dedicated her time to volunteering at many church functions. With her passion to helping those in need, Betty spent her years as a selfless and tireless volunteer at local hospitals and community centers.

During her free time, Betty enjoyed sewing and spending time outdoors camping, boating, and fishing. She loved watching baseball and was a great fan of the Los Angeles Angels.

Betty was a loving mother and grandmother and treasured all the moments and memories with her loved ones. Even though she spent many years in California, Betty felt most at home in Mattoon, IL when visiting all her family.

Please visit www.mitchelljerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with the family.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
320 N. 21st Street, Mattoon, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
