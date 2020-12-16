Ellen Boyle

July 15, 1934 - Dec. 11, 2020

MATTOON - Ellen Boyle, age 86, of Mattoon passed away at 8:06 a.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

A funeral mass honoring her life will take place at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service on Saturday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Ellen was born on July 15, 1934 in Chicago, IL the daughter of Alice Forrest She married William "Bill" E. Boyle Sr. on February 5, 1955 in Chicago, IL. He preceded her in death on October 13, 2020.

She is survived by her four children; William "Bill" (Darlene) Boyle, Jr. of Mattoon, IL; Mary Ann Schwartz of Mattoon, IL; Jacqueline (Mark) Kull of Mattoon, IL; Carol (Neal) Macke of Thompsonville, IL; thirteen grandchildren: Rachel Koons of Jewett, IL; Adam Boyle of Mattoon, IL; Jeremy (Amber) Boyle of Neoga, IL; Holly Schwartz of Mattoon, IL; Megan Wheeler of Mattoon, IL; Blake Wheeler of Mattoon, IL; Season (Cole) Ervin of Toledo, IL; Matthew (Marlene) Kull of Chesapeake, VA; Olivia Kull of Laguna Beach, CA; Brooke, Walter, Jr., Alicia Hardwick all of Thompsonville, IL; William "Billy" (Brianna) Masulis of Mattoon, IL; twenty-two great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Ellen was preceded in death by parents; daughter, Joanne Masulis; grandson, Timothy Boyle; and several brothers and sisters.

Ellen enjoyed going to church, the YMCA and playing Bingo. She never met a stranger. Ellen loved gardening and never went by a flower without admiring it. Most of all, she cherished time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. Ellen will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to Lincolnland Hospice or the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.