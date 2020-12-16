Menu
Ellen Boyle
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Schilling Funeral Home
1301 Charleston Avenue
Mattoon, IL

Ellen Boyle

July 15, 1934 - Dec. 11, 2020

MATTOON - Ellen Boyle, age 86, of Mattoon passed away at 8:06 a.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

A funeral mass honoring her life will take place at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service on Saturday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Ellen was born on July 15, 1934 in Chicago, IL the daughter of Alice Forrest She married William "Bill" E. Boyle Sr. on February 5, 1955 in Chicago, IL. He preceded her in death on October 13, 2020.

She is survived by her four children; William "Bill" (Darlene) Boyle, Jr. of Mattoon, IL; Mary Ann Schwartz of Mattoon, IL; Jacqueline (Mark) Kull of Mattoon, IL; Carol (Neal) Macke of Thompsonville, IL; thirteen grandchildren: Rachel Koons of Jewett, IL; Adam Boyle of Mattoon, IL; Jeremy (Amber) Boyle of Neoga, IL; Holly Schwartz of Mattoon, IL; Megan Wheeler of Mattoon, IL; Blake Wheeler of Mattoon, IL; Season (Cole) Ervin of Toledo, IL; Matthew (Marlene) Kull of Chesapeake, VA; Olivia Kull of Laguna Beach, CA; Brooke, Walter, Jr., Alicia Hardwick all of Thompsonville, IL; William "Billy" (Brianna) Masulis of Mattoon, IL; twenty-two great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Ellen was preceded in death by parents; daughter, Joanne Masulis; grandson, Timothy Boyle; and several brothers and sisters.

Ellen enjoyed going to church, the YMCA and playing Bingo. She never met a stranger. Ellen loved gardening and never went by a flower without admiring it. Most of all, she cherished time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. Ellen will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to Lincolnland Hospice or the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
IL
Dec
19
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Family: Sorry for your loss, I loved Ellen! I went to YMCA, water aerobics, & was in class with Ellen! We talked & laughed allot, was so saddened to see of her passing! She was a devout Catholic, & she lived her faith! I saw her husband died in the fall, & she hadn´t been coming for awhile, I think he drove her! She is with her daughter that passed & she lived her allot!
Patricia Purcell
December 16, 2020
I always enjoyed chatting with Ellen when she was at the Moose club. She was a lovely lady and always positive and told me many times how much she loved her husband and her family. Rest In Peace Ellen.
Marilyn Good
December 16, 2020
