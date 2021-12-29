Menu
Ellen Joyce Maurer
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home Ltd.
1200 Wabash Ave
Mattoon, IL

Ellen Joyce Maurer

May 31, 1936 - Dec. 26, 2021

CHARLESTON - Ellen Joyce Maurer, 85, of Charleston, IL, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2021, after a brief illness.

A gathering of remembrance will take place at a later date. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Dave; children: Beth and Willie; sister, Kathy; six grandchildren: Adam, Katie, Sarah, Martin, Leah and Emma; as well as ten great-grandchildren.

Joyce was born in 1936 to Ted and June Swan in northern Illinois. Joyce attended Beloit College in Wisconsin. There she met her future husband, David Maurer. Married in 1957, Joyce and Dave had two children, Beth and Willie. In their early years, she combined taking care of the family with typing papers for graduate students to help support Dave through graduate school and in his early years as a history professor at Eastern Illinois University.

Once the children were older, Joyce worked for several years at EIU, retiring as an assistant personnel officer. While retired, Joyce and Dave enjoyed many years of travel to Europe, going salmon fishing in Alaska and spending time with family.

Memorials in her honor may be made to the EIU Foundation at https://www.eiu.edu/giving.php.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with the family.


Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Dec. 29, 2021.
Rick and Linda Kram
December 31, 2021
Dear Dave and Family, I´m so sorry for the loss of your beloved wife, and mother. She was a lovely lady and always made me feel welcome with our get togethers. I hope there´s fishing in Heaven as she loved it! Prayers to her Family!
Janette (Jan) Fischer-wife of Russ
Friend
December 29, 2021
