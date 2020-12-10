Menu
Elmer J. Sanders
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home
207 North Oak Street
Windsor, IL

Elmer J. Sanders

Oct. 25, 1935 - Dec. 8, 2020

WINDSOR - Elmer J. Sanders, 85, of Windsor, IL passed away at 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Heartland Senior Living in Neoga, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home in Windsor with Pastor Jim Dona and Pastor Patrick Powers officiating. Burial will take place in Windsor Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home. Memorials may be made in Elmer's name to the Ash Grove Christian Church and mailed to Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, c/o Elmer Sanders, P.O. Box 52, Windsor, IL 61957.

Elmer was born on October 25, 1935, in Lakewood, the son of Henry and Stella (Marrow) Sanders. He was a veteran of the United States Army stationed in France from 1958-1960. Elmer and Ruth Ann Sullender were united in holy matrimony, in Mattoon, on December 8, 1957 and celebrated 63 years of marriage. Elmer worked for Sanders Brothers Construction, the Windsor Police Department and retired from the Windsor Community School District where he worked in the maintenance department at the high school. Elmer was instrumental in starting the Windsor Ambulance Service and was among Windsor's first EMTs.

Elmer was a long-standing member of the Ash Grove Christian Church where he served as a Deacon. He was also a member of the Windsor Masonic Lodge #322 and served his just and lawful time as Past Master. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal's fan who enjoyed traveling, especially to Branson and Nashville as he loved country music, and camping.

Surviving are his wife, Ruth Ann Sanders of Windsor; daughter, Connie (Jeff) King of Windsor; son, John (Patty) Sanders of Windsor; four grandchildren: Cory (Michelle) King of Cooks Mills, Kendra King of Windsor, Tia King of Springfield and Karissa Sanders of Windsor; three great-grandchildren: Ben Figgins, Owen Figgins and Elle King; sisters: Edith (Bob) Banning of Shelbyville, Alice Hardin of Loxa and Nell Sutton of Shelbyville; sister-in-law, Nancy Sanders of Windsor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Stella Sanders; four brothers: Lester, Roy, Paul and Leo.

Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story in Elmer's honor at www.lghfuneralhomes.com.



Published by Journal Gazette & Times-Courier on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home
207 North Oak Street, Windsor, IL
Dec
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home
207 North Oak Street, Windsor, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
I'm sorry to hear about Elmer. You all have been on my mind as the old station was torn down recently. Good memories of your family Ruth Ann. I was about 9 yrs old that I remember your Mom saying how Elmer was in France and you were so blue. Many good memories made in 63 years. Hold onto those good memories. My sincerest sympathy to you and your family.
Linda Miller-Lacy
December 14, 2020
I was so sorry to hear about Elmer passing. He and Ruth were both so friendly to me while I was teaching in Windsor and whenever I would see them out and about! I'm sure his family has many good memories to help them through this sad time. Thinking of you.
Maria deBuhr
December 10, 2020
My sympathy goes out to you Ruth Ann. He was always a true gentleman.
Betty Zumbahlen
December 10, 2020
